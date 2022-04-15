Advertise
Sen. Feinstein pushes back against reports of health concerns

Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.(Source: Senate TV/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - “I’d put my record up against anyone’s” is what Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., had to say after recent reports that other lawmakers are worried about her health, especially after losing her husband to cancer in February.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported four unnamed senators, three former Feinstein aides and a California Democratic member of Congress said her mental health has gotten worse recently, and they’re worried about her memory and ability to lead.

But Feinstein defended herself, calling the newspaper Thursday to say she’s committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.

She explained that the whole thing is puzzling to her.

Feinstein has faced questions about her ability to serve for a few years now and lost her post as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after her Democratic colleagues privately complained about her performance during the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

