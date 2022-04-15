Tracking showers and storms for Easter weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fantastic weather has blanketed the area during this Good Friday. Afternoon highs have soared into the 70s and 80s area wide under mostly sunny conditions. Unfortunately the pleasant and quiet weather will not last long.

Clouds will build overnight and lows will hover right around 60 degrees. A complex weather system will push into the state of Alabama through the night coming from the north. That storm system will be the reason why rain and storms push into our area during the early morning hours Saturday.

A few showers and storms during the day Saturday could pack a punch, with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail being the primary threats.

Expect rain and storms Saturday morning, with a few storms being on the strong side. The system bringing the rain will then stall across our region Saturday. Keeping rain and storms in the forecast not only for Saturday afternoon and evening, but through the day Sunday and into Monday morning.

Expect widely scattered showers and storms on Easter Sunday. Highs Sunday will warm into the 70s under cloudy skies. Much like Saturday, Sunday we will see the potential for strong to severe storms across the area. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain are the primary threats for Easter Sunday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are again likely Sunday night with lows in the 60s under cloudy skies.

The active weather pattern sticks around for Monday. We will again track showers and storms during the morning through midday hours. Highs will warm into the upper 70s along with mainly cloudy skies. We look to finally dry out late Monday, with skies becoming partly cloudy and low temperatures in the lower 50s.

The weather is looking much drier for Tuesday through Friday of next week. Tuesday we will see mainly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 70s. Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s Tuesday night with clear skies.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we will expect mostly to partly sunny skies with afternoon highs back hovering around 80 degrees. Overnight lows will hover into the 50s mid-to-late week.

