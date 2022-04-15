Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

UPDATE: Man found not guilty of aggravated child abuse, sexual torture of Chilton Co. toddler

Shawn Averett has been found not guilty of aggravated child abuse and sexual torture of toddler...
Shawn Averett has been found not guilty of aggravated child abuse and sexual torture of toddler in Chilton Co.(Chilton Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Chilton County jury has found a man not guilty of aggravated child abuse and sexual torture of a child.

Jemison Police charged Shawn Wesley Averett in July of 2019.

Court documents show a jury trial started April 12, 2022 and ended on April 14, 2022. Jurors returned verdicts of not guilty of Aggravated Child Abuse and not guilty of Sexual Torture as charged in the 2-count indictment.

Jemison authorities were notified by Shelby Hospital that the child was in their care with head injuries.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Richards is charged with interference with custody.
Infant safe, mom arrested following Amber Alert
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
Loachapoka baseball coach Jeff Klein talks about the improvements and renovations made to the...
Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies days after cancer diagnosis
Kenneth Toney is charged with domestic violence and making a terrorist threat.
Court filings: Man called police to say he would kill wife at daycare job
Teen flown to hospital because of Dauphin Island rip currents
‘Seeing that girl flighted was pretty emotional’: Teen sent to hospital because of Dauphin Island rip currents

Latest News

Nine children less than 10 years old have tested positive for adenovirus, and two have required...
9 cases of severe hepatitis in Alabama children under investigation
Montgomery police took Andrea Brown, 34, of Montgomery, into custody Thursday and charged her...
Montgomery woman charged after 5 men robbed Wednesday morning
Linda and Eddie Flowers - Ennis' mother and stepfather - murdered in 1993 by Derrill Richard...
Family reports man convicted of murdering Lori Slesinski killed his mother, stepdad in 1993
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases