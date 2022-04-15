Woman dead after Montgomery shooting Friday
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called around 10:20 a.m. to the 400 block of North Bainbridge Street after a call of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman, who has not been identified, dead at the scene.
The woman’s death is under investigation, Coleman added.
No other information about the shooting incident has been released.
