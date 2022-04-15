Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman dead after Montgomery shooting Friday

A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said.
A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called around 10:20 a.m. to the 400 block of North Bainbridge Street after a call of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman, who has not been identified, dead at the scene.

A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said.
A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

The woman’s death is under investigation, Coleman added.

No other information about the shooting incident has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Richards is charged with interference with custody.
Infant safe, mom arrested following Amber Alert
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
Loachapoka baseball coach Jeff Klein talks about the improvements and renovations made to the...
Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies days after cancer diagnosis
Kenneth Toney is charged with domestic violence and making a terrorist threat.
Court filings: Man called police to say he would kill wife at daycare job
Teen flown to hospital because of Dauphin Island rip currents
‘Seeing that girl flighted was pretty emotional’: Teen sent to hospital because of Dauphin Island rip currents

Latest News

Montgomery police took Andrea Brown, 34, of Montgomery, into custody Thursday and charged her...
Montgomery woman charged after 5 men robbed Wednesday morning
Linda and Eddie Flowers - Ennis' mother and stepfather - murdered in 1993 by Derrill Richard...
Family reports man convicted of murdering Lori Slesinski killed his mother, stepdad in 1993
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
A low-end threat for damaging winds and hail exists Saturday.
Beautiful Good Friday ahead of stormy weekend