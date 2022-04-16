Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama health officials spread awareness of adenovirus in children

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - While you’re gathering with friends and family, the state of Alabama wants you to be on the lookout.

Several children have tested positive for the adenovirus, an illness similar to the flu.

Two children had to have liver transplants due to the virus.

Adenovirus, a strain of hepatitis, results in respiratory illnesses such as cold and gastrointestinal illnesses.

People with the virus experience symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Health officials say it rarely causes an illness so severe that people need to be hospitalized and may die.

Last November, the discovery came after the Alabama Department of Public Health collaborated with pediatric health care providers and the CDC to monitor hepatitis in young children.

State health leader Dr. Karen Landers says children mainly contract the virus.

“These particular children -- the two that needed liver transplants were children that had developed liver failure as a result of this illness,” said Lander.

Landers added there is no specific treatment for the adenovirus. It’s usually spread through close contact, coughing and sneezing, or touching items with the virus and then touching your mouth.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said.
Woman dead after Montgomery shooting Friday
Montgomery police took Andrea Brown, 34, of Montgomery, into custody Thursday and charged her...
Montgomery woman charged after 5 men robbed Wednesday morning
Nine children less than 10 years old have tested positive for adenovirus, and two have required...
9 cases of severe hepatitis in Alabama children under investigation
File photo of Aaron Cody Smith from 2019 when he was taken into custody after being convicted...
Cody Smith loses petition to remain free during appeal
Loachapoka baseball coach Jeff Klein talks about the improvements and renovations made to the...
Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies days after cancer diagnosis

Latest News

First Alert 12
Tracking showers and storms for Easter weekend
Seven arrests made in Chilton County human trafficking bust
Alabama health officials spread awareness of adenovirus in children
Alabama health officials spread awareness of adenovirus in children
Officials said don’t pay more than you need to and also try and buy the cheapest gas you can...
Experts say don’t pay for gas that costs more than the state’s average
Gov. Ivey signed a bill to help provide feminine hygiene products to low-income schools.
Gov. Ivey signs bill providing free feminine hygiene products in low-income schools