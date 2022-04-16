Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued after hostage situation, kidnapping in Atlanta

(L) Kerline Lubin, (M) Leonard Cross, (R) Pierre Lubin.
(L) Kerline Lubin, (M) Leonard Cross, (R) Pierre Lubin.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta Police said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect involved in a hostage situation and kidnapping that occurred Saturday in northwest Atlanta.

APD says officers responded to 1633 Abner Terrace around 12:45 p.m. in reference to a kidnapping. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect abducted an adult female, identified as 38-year-old Kerline Lubin, and her 11-year-old son, Pierre Lubin, against their will, forcing them to get into his black Jeep Compass with Georgia tag CSL5977. The vehicle fled the area.

Suspect vehicle - 2016 black Jeep Compass.
Suspect vehicle - 2016 black Jeep Compass.(Atlanta Police Department)

The suspect, possibly identified as 37-year-old Leonard Cross, is believed to be armed and dangerous. The investigation remains active.

If any information is known on their whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. You can also submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said.
Woman dead after Montgomery shooting Friday
Montgomery police took Andrea Brown, 34, of Montgomery, into custody Thursday and charged her...
Montgomery woman charged after 5 men robbed Wednesday morning
Nine children less than 10 years old have tested positive for adenovirus, and two have required...
9 cases of severe hepatitis in Alabama children under investigation
File photo of Aaron Cody Smith from 2019 when he was taken into custody after being convicted...
Cody Smith loses petition to remain free during appeal
Loachapoka baseball coach Jeff Klein talks about the improvements and renovations made to the...
Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies days after cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotics exposure
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift