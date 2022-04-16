Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Flu outbreak postpones ‘Hamilton’ performances

A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.
A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.(Hamilton Broadway via MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Performances of the smash-hit musical “Hamilton” in downtown Portland have been postponed.

KPTV reports show organizers said the performances that were scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Keller Auditorium were postponed due to a flu outbreak within the company.

Organizers said for those with tickets to hold onto them while they work to reschedule the show and further details will be sent via email as soon as they’re available.

For any questions, ticket holders were urged to contact customer service at 503-417-0673 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or send an email to broadway@portlandopera.org.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said.
Woman dead after Montgomery shooting Friday
Montgomery police took Andrea Brown, 34, of Montgomery, into custody Thursday and charged her...
Montgomery woman charged after 5 men robbed Wednesday morning
Nine children less than 10 years old have tested positive for adenovirus, and two have required...
9 cases of severe hepatitis in Alabama children under investigation
File photo of Aaron Cody Smith from 2019 when he was taken into custody after being convicted...
Cody Smith loses petition to remain free during appeal
Loachapoka baseball coach Jeff Klein talks about the improvements and renovations made to the...
Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies days after cancer diagnosis

Latest News

(L) Kerline Lubin, (M) Leonard Cross, (R) Pierre Lubin.
Amber Alert issued after hostage situation, kidnapping in Atlanta
A New Jersey man found out that several people who all went to the same high school developed...
Environmental scientist conducts own research, finds rare brain tumors linked to high school
Chief Skip Holbrook said no one was killed in the shooting but 12 people were injured.
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotic exposure