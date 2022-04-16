Food truck explodes in Forestdale leaving one with severe burns

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters in Forestdale are working diligently to determine what caused a food truck to explode Friday at the Forestdale square. Witnesses say the food truck owner was inside when the chaos began and was quickly transported to the hospital.

Several saw the chaos unfold, and that includes Lara Menka Norris. Norris owns a food truck of her own and her son was actually hit by some of the debris. Luckily, he was fine, but the same cannot be said for the man they saw climb out of the damaged truck.

“His skin was hanging off of his body. From his neck all the way down to his ankles,” said Norris.

While suffering serious burns, many are just thankful he has survived.

House Representative Juandalynn Givan was on scene and said the owner is beloved in the community.

“KD is a family friend. He is my brother’s best friend. The fact that he has survived this incident, I am just thankful right now there is no loss of life. I am praying for him. I am praying for his family,” said Representative Givan.

Several are just thankful more were not hurt. The event typically draws a large crowd and a gas card giveaway event had lured dozens more to the area.

“Luckily and by the grace of God, everybody is safe most importantly, but the crowd was packed and it could have been a whole lot worse than what it was,” said food truck owner Phillip Powell.

The explosion brings up a lot of questions. Like how closely inspected are food trucks? And who oversees their upkeep?

Powell owns the Awe Shucks Fire Roasted Corn food truck and says the city inspects all the vehicles regularly. “The city does a great job at making sure that all of our food trailers are fire inspected. Making sure that we are using the propane correctly, all of our lines and everything because they do random pop ups every time.”

Powell called the incident a freak accident, but firefighters are still working on getting all the details.

“We are in the process of doing a thorough investigation to find out the source of the problem, and the ignition source. No other injuries. We have got the scene secured and there is other danger to this area at this time,” said Forestdale Fire Chief Ty Gober.

Forestdale Fire Chief Ty Gober stressed that the State Fire Marshall’s office has been notified and they too will be conducting an investigation because someone did have a significant burn injury. The office confirmed that the injuries appear to be non life threatening.

