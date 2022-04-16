Gov. Ivey signs bill providing free feminine hygiene products in low-income schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Girls in Alabama schools will soon have easier access to feminine hygiene products, thanks to a new bill signed by Governor Ivey on Thursday April 14, 2022. It establishes a grant program which will award funds for the products to low-income schools.

Teenage twin girls Brooke and Brianna Bennett have been advocating for the bill for years. Their non-profit Women in Training was created in 2019 to end period poverty. They advocate for menstrual equity and education.

The new law is a step in the right direction for Alabama, and the girls along with their mom are celebrating!

“I’m so excited!” said Brooke. “We’ve been trying for three years to pass this bill and we finally passed it! I’m so happy and I’m so thankful to Representative Hollis.”

Rep. Rolanda Hollis of Birmingham introduced the bill to help the Bennett’s dream come true. Brooke even spoke on the House floor to get the law passed.

HB 50 makes it possible for low-income girls in 5th-12th grade to have access to feminine hygiene products like tampons and pads at no cost.

Adeyela Bennett is the twins’ mother and the CEO of Women in Training. She tells WBRC when she became a teacher, she kept products in her classroom at all times because she understood the need from a young age.

“I’ve had students stay home from school because they didn’t have the products,” said Adeyela. “So as an educator, I was always trying to do my little part to take care of it, so I’m amazed my daughters have taken it bigger than me!”

The bill was passed unanimously in both the House and the Senate. Now that the governor has signed off, the grants will be awarded annually beginning this fall.

