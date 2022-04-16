Advertise
Man convicted in Montgomery capital murder case from 2016

Kijuan Flowers was found guilty of the capital murder of Zhivago Hines.
Kijuan Flowers was found guilty of the capital murder of Zhivago Hines.(Source: Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A jury has convicted a man in a deadly shooting that happened over five years ago when he was still a teenager.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Kijuan Cortez Flowers, 23, has been convicted of capital murder.

He is set to be sentenced by Judge James Anderson on May 19, 2022. Bailey said because Flowers was only 17 years old when the murder occurred, he faces a sentence of either life without parole or life with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The crime happened on Sept. 25, 2016. According to Bailey, evidence at trial showed that Flowers fatally shot the victim, 19-year-old Zhivago Hines, while Hines was in a car outside his girlfriend’s house in the area of South Holt Street and Clinton Street.

Two eyewitnesses testified that they saw Flowers shoot Hines, and he was later found with the murder weapon, according to the district attorney.

A motive for the killing was never clearly established.

“This conviction should send a loud and clear message to all violent criminals in Montgomery that their actions will not be tolerated, and that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My office will seek the maximum sentence in this case so that this dangerous man will never be free to take another life in our City,” Bailey said in a statement.

