Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotic exposure

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms an on-duty deputy was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Maj. Gayle Atchison said the deputy was taken to Baptist East after being exposed to a narcotic. It happened around 3 p.m. near the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel off Eddie L Tullis Road.

The narcotic wasn’t specified, but Atchison said the deputy was given Narcan.

The deputy’s name was not released.

This is a developing story. WSFA 12 News is gathering more information.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said.
Woman dead after Montgomery shooting Friday
Montgomery police took Andrea Brown, 34, of Montgomery, into custody Thursday and charged her...
Montgomery woman charged after 5 men robbed Wednesday morning
Nine children less than 10 years old have tested positive for adenovirus, and two have required...
9 cases of severe hepatitis in Alabama children under investigation
File photo of Aaron Cody Smith from 2019 when he was taken into custody after being convicted...
Cody Smith loses petition to remain free during appeal
Loachapoka baseball coach Jeff Klein talks about the improvements and renovations made to the...
Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies days after cancer diagnosis

Latest News

First Alert 12
Tracking showers and storms for Easter weekend
Updated hour-by-hour look at future radar as we track rain and storms moving across Alabama.
Updated hour-by-hour look at future radar as we track rain and storms moving across Alabama.
Police: 3 robberies on University of Alabama campus
The state is temporarily shutting down all its licensing offices for a technology upgrade.
Alabama closing driver license offices for computer update