Seven arrests made in Chilton County human trafficking bust

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and Clanton Police Department conducted a two-day human trafficking and prostitution operation in April 2022. The goal of this investigation was to identify suspects and victims of human trafficking, and to remove the victims from that environment.

Seven arrests were made as a result of the operation, including the following charges:

Michael Brandon Davis --Human Trafficking 2nd Degree

Frank Lee Johnson--Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession Controlled Substance, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Solicitation of Prostitution

Brenton Jacob Herbert--Human Trafficking 2nd Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Graham Hopkins Gunn--Solicitation of Prostitution

Jason Dudley Masingo--Solicitation of Prostitution, Resisting Arrest

Seven arrests in Chilton County bust (Chilton County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators also seized one vehicle, about 34 grams of methamphetamine and $8,290 in cash.

