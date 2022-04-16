Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue

An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts. (Source: Greenfield Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - An orphaned bear cub is on the road to recovery after being rescued by police in Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post last week, the Greenfield Police Department said officers found the furry animal squealing in a tree.

Officers said they got the cub, placed it in the back of their cruiser, and took it to the station.

The cub was deemed uninjured by veterinarians and then delivered to a bear center in New Hampshire.

Authorities said they believe the cub’s mother and siblings were killed in an automobile accident.

The baby bear has since been named Alma, and police said it would stay at the center until she’s old enough to make it on her own in the wild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman has died after a shooting in Montgomery Friday, police said.
Woman dead after Montgomery shooting Friday
Montgomery police took Andrea Brown, 34, of Montgomery, into custody Thursday and charged her...
Montgomery woman charged after 5 men robbed Wednesday morning
Nine children less than 10 years old have tested positive for adenovirus, and two have required...
9 cases of severe hepatitis in Alabama children under investigation
File photo of Aaron Cody Smith from 2019 when he was taken into custody after being convicted...
Cody Smith loses petition to remain free during appeal
Loachapoka baseball coach Jeff Klein talks about the improvements and renovations made to the...
Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies days after cancer diagnosis

Latest News

According to WIS, police confirmed several people had been injured but the extent of the...
Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
First Alert 12
Tracking showers and storms for Easter weekend
LOCAL NEW LIVE: South Carolina mall shooting
Updated hour-by-hour look at future radar as we track rain and storms moving across Alabama.
Updated hour-by-hour look at future radar as we track rain and storms moving across Alabama.