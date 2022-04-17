Macon County road blocked due to gas leak, fire

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Emergency Management Agency reports that a gas leak sparked an hourslong fire near Tuskegee Sunday afternoon.

EMA Director Frank Lee said the roads are blocked on County Road 18 near U.S. 80 West. That’s west of Tuskegee.

Lee said there are no evacuations, and no injuries have been reported. There is no threat to the area,

He said the fire started around noon and will likely keep burning until the gas company kills the line. The fire was still burning as of 5 p.m. Firefighters are on the scene.

Lee believes lightning struck a tree, which compromised the gas line.

