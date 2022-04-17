Advertise
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested

Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery County deputy was hospitalized after exposure to drugs in the vehicle.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy is now at home after being hospitalized for a narcotics exposure while on duty.

It happened during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon near Wind Creek Casino & Hotel off Eddie L Tullis Road. Maj. Gayle Atchison said the deputy was given Narcan then rushed to Baptist East.

Atchison said the deputy was released from the hospital Saturday night.

A suspect was taken into custody from that traffic stop. Atchison identified him as Joshua Pattillo. He is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The total bail listed at the Montgomery County Detention Facility is $8,000 for the three charges.

Atchison said they are still investigating what the drug was that affected the deputy.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

