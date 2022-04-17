Montgomery Fire/Rescue reports at least 5 structure fires over Easter weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Easter weekend was a busy one for Montgomery Fire/Rescue. The fire department sent media reports of five structure fires since early Saturday. And one of those fires ended with an arrest.

The largest fire reported was around 2:40 a.m. in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue. A two-story house was fully engulfed. Crews were able to extinguish the flames. The occupants were out of the house, and no one was injured. The total damage is not clear.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue posted about this one on their Facebook page.

MFR’s Engine 11, Engine 6, Truck 42, Car 31 and Rescue 93 responded to a structure fire ion McKinley Av. Upon arrival,... Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Saturday, April 16, 2022

The next reported structure fire was a few hours later around 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of Shamrock Lane. In this one, a detached storage shed was a total loss.

On Saturday afternoon, there was an apartment that left minor damage in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road. Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper said a woman admitted starting it. That woman, 35-year-old Angela Davis, was charged with first-degree arson.

The first Sunday fire reported was shortly before 1 a.m. in the 2200 block of Elsmeade Drive. The second was in an attic in the 7500 block of Old Pump Road close to 2 p.m. Both were extinguished. The damage was not reported.

No injuries were reported in any of these fires.

