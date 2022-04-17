Rain and storms remain in the forecast for Easter Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Showers and storms pushed across the region through the day Saturday. The bulk of that activity will move out of the area tonight, with only a few pockets of rain and storms remaining through the morning hours on Sunday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will prevail overnight along with calm winds. Lows will hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy to dense fog will be possible through the morning hours Sunday. Drivers should use caution if visibility is low and you are traveling during the dawn hours, especially for those heading to sunrise Easter Sunday services.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The stalled front we have been tracking this weekend will lift northward during Sunday morning. Highs will top out into the 70s for Sunday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Another batch of rain and storms will form along the boundary and push in to Alabama from the northwest, mainly during the afternoon and into the evening hours.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Just likes Saturday, any storm that forms Sunday has the potential to become strong to severe. There is a low and very low risk for damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning. While the tornado threat is very low for Easter Sunday, but it is not zero.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Showers and storms will continue to push through Central and South Alabama during the late night hours Sunday and into Monday morning. Lows Sunday night will remain around 60 degrees with south winds around 5 mph.

While the start to Monday is looking wet and stormy, the end to the day will be much drier. High temperatures will top out again in the 70s under clearing skies. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s along with breezy north winds.

Dry, calm and cool weather is in store for Tuesday. Expect plenty of sunshine for Tuesday with afternoon highs only warming into the 60s and 70s. Clear skies, means lows will again dip into the 40s overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will remain dry. We will see a mix of sun and clouds during mid to early late week, all thanks to a weak disturbance moving close to the area. Highs will be on a warming trend, back into the upper 70s to lower 80s each day. With overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The start to next weekend is also looking dry and warm. Afternoon highs will soar into the 80s under sunny skies. As of right now, long rang future weather models indicate dry and warm weather lasting into next Sunday.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.