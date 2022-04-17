Rain & storms remain in the forecast through Monday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A batch of rain and storms pushed into Central and South Alabama today. Those storms moved into the state from the northwest, and will continue impacting the area through the evening. We are also tracking another batch of storms that will move in from the west through the overnight.

Storms today have the potential to become strong to severe. There is a low and very low risk for damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and lightning. While the tornado threat is very low for Easter Sunday, it is not zero.

Showers and storms will continue to move across Alabama during the late night hours Sunday and into Monday morning. Lows Sunday night will remain around 60 degrees with south winds around 5 mph.

While the start to Monday is looking wet and at times stormy, the end to the day will be much drier. High temperatures will top out again in the 70s under clearing skies. Winds will be out of the west around 5 to 15 mph with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Lows will dip into the 40s along with noticeable north winds.

Dry, calm and cool weather is in store for Tuesday. Expect plenty of sunshine for Tuesday with afternoon highs only warming into the 60s and 70s. Clear skies, means lows will again dip into the 40s overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will remain dry. We will see a mix of sun and clouds during mid to early late week, all thanks to a weak disturbance moving close to the area. Highs will be on a warming trend, back into the upper 70s to lower 80s each day. With overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Next weekend is also looking dry and a lot warmer. Afternoon highs will soar into the middle to upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. As of right now, long rang future weather models indicate dry and warm weather lasting into next Sunday, but a disturbance moving closer to the region by Monday of next week.

