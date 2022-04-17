Advertise
Woman admits starting Montgomery apartment fire, investigators say

Angela Davis is charged with first-degree arson in connection to a structure fire on April 16,...
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was arrested on an arson charge following a Saturday afternoon structure fire.

S.L. Cooper, assistant fire chief for Montgomery Fire/Rescue, said the Bureau of Investigations responded to the two-story apartment complex in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road around 1:20 p.m. Cooper said one unit sustained minor damage.

Investigators determined it was started at a closet door in the living room.

Cooper said they interviewed 35-year-old Angela Davis about the fire. Cooper said she admitted to intentionally flicking a lighter on a towel and reportedly said she would burn the house down.

Davis was charged with first-degree arson. Her bail is shown as $45,000 at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

