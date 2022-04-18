Advertise
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a double shooting in Gibbs Village Monday...
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a double shooting in Gibbs Village Monday morning. One victim has died, the other is in critical condition.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a double-shooting Monday morning in Montgomery.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 800 block of Westview Drive around 8:50 a.m. on reports of people having been shot. A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported the shooting happened in Gibbs Village, located near Air Base Boulevard.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers found a man dead and a second with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The injured man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Coleman said multiple calls from residents in the area near the shooting came in and units were able to locate the suspect, who was still in possession of a weapon.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but Coleman said charges are pending as part of the homicide investigation.

A motive for the deadly shooting was not immediately clear.

New Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert was among those who responded to the scene.

New Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert on the scene of a double shooting on Monday morning...
New Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert on the scene of a double shooting on Monday morning that claimed one life and critically injured a second victim.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

