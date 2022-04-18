Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

3 charged, 4th sought after man injured in Montgomery armed robbery

Kimberly Baker, 32, Alexia Shepherd, 18, and Donnell George, 24, are each charged with...
Kimberly Baker, 32, Alexia Shepherd, 18, and Donnell George, 24, are each charged with first-degree robbery. A fourth suspect is still being sought.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people have been charged and fourth is being sought after an armed robbery left a man injured over the weekend in Montgomery.

Donnell George, 24, of Greenville, as well as Kimberly Baker, 32, and Alexia Shepherd, 18, both of Montgomery, are each charged with first-degree robbery.

According to court records, the robbery took place around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of the Eastern Boulevard. The suspects are accused of robbing the victim at gunpoint, taking approximately $500 cash, as well as two cell phones and a wallet.

The victim suffered injuries to his head during the crime, court records indicated, though the exact nature of those injuries were not detailed.

The three known suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. They were placed under a $60,000 bail each.

Details on the fourth suspect were not available.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery...
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotics exposure
Angela Davis is charged with first-degree arson in connection to a structure fire on April 16,...
Woman admits starting Montgomery apartment fire, investigators say
Seven arrests made in Chilton County human trafficking bust
Montgomery Fire/Rescue sent media reports of five structure fires over Easter weekend.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue reports at least 5 structure fires over Easter weekend

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots father during argument at Lee County home
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a double shooting in Gibbs Village Monday...
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery...
VIDEO: Suspect sought in Montgomery gas station robbery