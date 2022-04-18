3 charged, 4th sought after man injured in Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people have been charged and fourth is being sought after an armed robbery left a man injured over the weekend in Montgomery.

Donnell George, 24, of Greenville, as well as Kimberly Baker, 32, and Alexia Shepherd, 18, both of Montgomery, are each charged with first-degree robbery.

According to court records, the robbery took place around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of the Eastern Boulevard. The suspects are accused of robbing the victim at gunpoint, taking approximately $500 cash, as well as two cell phones and a wallet.

The victim suffered injuries to his head during the crime, court records indicated, though the exact nature of those injuries were not detailed.

The three known suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. They were placed under a $60,000 bail each.

Details on the fourth suspect were not available.

