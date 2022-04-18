Advertise
Arrest made after deadly Montgomery double shooting

One person was killed and another was in critical condition after a double shooting in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation following a double shooting that happened Monday morning.

One victim, since identified as Charles Griggs, 38, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

The investigation started shortly before 9 a.m. when police and fire medics responded to the 800 block of Westview Drive on reports of people having been shot. A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported the shooting happened in Gibbs Village, located near Air Base Boulevard.

While en route to the scene, more Montgomery police officers responded to the 700 block of Air Base Boulevard on reports of gunfire. Officers found the armed suspect, now identified as Samuel Williams, 41, of Montgomery, and quickly took him into custody.

A motive for the deadly shooting was not immediately clear, but Williams has since been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

A mug shot and bail information were not available, as of 5:45 p.m. Monday.

New Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert was among those who responded to the scene. He has not publicly commented on the investigation.

New Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert on the scene of a double shooting on Monday morning...
New Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert on the scene of a double shooting on Monday morning that claimed one life and critically injured a second victim.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Police are asking anyone with any information related to this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

