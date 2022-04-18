Advertise
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks

Police are still searching for the suspect responsible. (WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police in South Carolina have identified the suspect of a pie-in-the-face prank as a YouTuber.

The Greenville Police Department said Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Police said a woman was pushing her child in a stroller when she was hit in the face with a plate of whipped cream Wednesday. This was just one of multiple incidents in the area.

According to the arrest warrant, they were able to identify him through CCTV footage and his YouTube videos.

In a statement, he apologized for “any inconvenience and confusion” but said he should not face charges because the pies were “just whipped cream.”

He called his actions positive and said that he did not mean any harm.

As of Monday morning, Moore-Gerald has not been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

