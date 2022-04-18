Briefly cooler, then the heat is on

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet and active holiday weekend is going to give way to a dry and very nice April week here in Central Alabama. It’s well-deserved I’d say after the last 6 weeks of weather we’ve experienced.

Decreasing clouds and breezy today. (WSFA 12 News)

A dominant area of high pressure is going to settle in later today and go nowhere for the next 7 days. That will result in entirely dry conditions through at least the end of Sunday.

Not only will it be dry, but the skies will be mostly sunny just about each day. The exceptions to that are today and Wednesday. Today we’ll see clouds decrease through the day, and Wednesday will simply feature a bit more cloud cover.

It will be breezy today. Slightly breezy each day beyond today. (WSFA 12 News)

Outside of that it’s going to bright and increasingly warm. Temperatures will cool down briefly to start the week before rising quite a bit by the end of the week.

With our decreasing clouds, expect highs in the lower 70s with a breeze today. Many only see upper 60s tomorrow as the heart of the colder air sits over Alabama. Then the warming trend is on...

The week starts cool, but warms up fast. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will reach the mid-70s on Wednesday, with 80s beginning Thursday. It’s likely that temps soar into the middle and upper 80s by the weekend.

There really aren’t any negatives to talk about weather-wise over the next week. Be sure to soak it up and enjoy some time outside!

No rain in the forecast for the next week aside from a few showers early this morning. (WSFA 12 News)

