Coroner: Murder suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound during pursuit with law enforcement

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a pursuit with law enforcement.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Francisco Gonzales of Elizabeth, New Jersey. Trussville Police officers said Gonzales was a murder suspect linked to a homicide in Texas.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, April 15, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a witness observed a man being pulled out of a vehicle and left in front of an apartment complex in Houston. Officers said the man was shot in the head and killed.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit investigators identified the victim as 27-year-old Saymo Pieternelle. A friend of Pieternelle’s, identified as Francisco Gonzalez, was identified as the suspect in Pieternelle’s murder.

On Saturday April 16, 2022 the Trussville Police Department received a Flock hit out of Harris County, Texas on a stolen/wanted vehicle.

At 9:23 a.m., Patrol Officers located the vehicle on North Chalkville Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Officers said the man refused to stop and led them on a short pursuit. The pursuit ended in a minor traffic collision at Boulder Drive after the vehicle slowed and veered across the roadway.

Following the accident, officers noticed the man, Francisco Gonzalez, had taken his own life with a gunshot.

Harris County will continue to investigate Pieternelle’s murder in an attempt to identify any other suspects or determine a possible motive for the murder.

North Chalkville Road between Green Drive and Trussville Clay Road was closed Saturday morning because of the ongoing investigation, according to Trussville Police officers.

There were several patrol cars on scene.

North Chalkville Road between Green Drive and Poplar Street is closed due to an active investigation. — Trussville Police Department (@TrussvillePD) April 16, 2022

