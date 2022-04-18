Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man killed in ATV crash in Talladega Co.

Authorities have identified the victim as Walter A. Armbrester. He was 42.
Authorities have identified the victim as Walter A. Armbrester. He was 42.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Talladega died in an ATV crash Easter.

Authorities have identified the victim as Walter A. Armbrester. He was 42.

Troopers say he died when the 2021 Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a guide wire which was attached to a utility pole. Armbrester died at the scene.

The crash happened on Renfroe Tower Road approximately three miles west of Talladega, in Talladega County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery...
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotics exposure
Angela Davis is charged with first-degree arson in connection to a structure fire on April 16,...
Woman admits starting Montgomery apartment fire, investigators say
Seven arrests made in Chilton County human trafficking bust
Montgomery Fire/Rescue sent media reports of five structure fires over Easter weekend.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue reports at least 5 structure fires over Easter weekend

Latest News

Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a double shooting in Gibbs Village Monday...
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery...
VIDEO: Suspect sought in Montgomery gas station robbery
Temperatures will be much cooler over the next couple of mornings.
Briefly cooler, then the heat is on
Quick Serve surveillance video 2 of robbery
Quick Serve surveillance video 2 of robbery
Quick Serve surveillance video robbery
Quick Serve surveillance video robbery