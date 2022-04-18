Montgomery woman killed in early Saturday morning crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weekend crash has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

Evana Thompson, 24, of Montgomery, was killed when the 2008 Toyota Camry she was driving crashed in the 4400 block of Northern Boulevard near Contractors Drive.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash around 2:202 a.m. Saturday where they found Thompson. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

