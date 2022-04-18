Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

New lawsuit planned over Alabama’s trans youth treatment ban

Despite dropping two lawsuits challenging Alabama's transgender youth treatment ban over the...
Despite dropping two lawsuits challenging Alabama's transgender youth treatment ban over the weekend, plaintiffs say their fight is not over, and they're planning a new suit in the immediate future.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s not over. That was the message Monday by plaintiffs who abruptly withdrew their lawsuits challenging Alabama’s new law that bans treatment of transgender youth.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act will make it a crime, with punishments of up to 10 years in prison, for those who provide gender-affirming medical treatment to transgender minors.

The Southern Poverty Law Center and American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuits a week ago, just days after Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bill 184 into law on April 8.

On Friday, however, both the SPLC and ACLU Alabama withdrew their suits, which were filed on behalf of the parents of two transgender teens in Jefferson and Shelby counties. A plaintiff now says they plan to file a new case in the immediate future that will include more families and more doctors.

Unless blocked by a court, the new law goes into effect on May 8.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a double shooting in Gibbs Village Monday...
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery...
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotics exposure
Angela Davis is charged with first-degree arson in connection to a structure fire on April 16,...
Woman admits starting Montgomery apartment fire, investigators say
The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery...
VIDEO: Suspect sought in Montgomery gas station robbery

Latest News

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Temperatures will be much cooler over the next couple of mornings.
Long, calm stretch of pleasant weather
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate