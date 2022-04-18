Prattville man pleads not guilty to capital murder of wife, unborn son

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man who is charged with killing his pregnant wife and unborn son was back in court Monday.

Hunter James Tatum, 25 pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Hunter Tatum was indicted by a grand jury in March on capital murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife Summer Knight Tatum, 26, and the subsequent death of the couple’s unborn son, since named Everett.

Prosecutors have previously stated that they will seek the death penalty in this case. Tatum has been in jail since October on a $400,000 cash bond.

Court documents state that Summer Tatum was five months pregnant when she was shot in the back of the head twice at the couple’s home on Sunset Court in Prattville around midnight on Oct. 18. The couple had reportedly been involved in a physical altercation, according to court filings.

Police found Summer Tatum unresponsive, and she was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in life-threatening condition. She later died from her injuries.

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct. 18, 2021. Her baby, Everett, did not survive either. (Source: Summer Knight Tatum's family/friends)

Medical professionals performed an emergency delivery and placed Everett in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, where he died a short time later.

Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive. (Source: Summer Knight Tatum's family/friends)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.