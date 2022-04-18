Advertise
Reward offered in 2020 Montgomery homicide investigation

Montgomery police have also released video of a ‘vehicle of interest’ in the case
A 'vehicle of interest' in the 2020 Montgomery homicide of Jonvonte Goode.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are still seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect/s in a homicide more than two years after the death of 22-year-old Jonvonte Goode. He was shot and killed on Jan. 30, 2020, in the 1900 block of Hilldale Drive.

Now, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest or identity of those involved in Goode’s murder.

Montgomery Police Investigators release photos and video of a vehicle of interest.
Montgomery Police Investigators release photos and video of a vehicle of interest.((Source: CrimeStoppers))

The Montgomery Police Department has since released photos and videos of what it calls a “vehicle of interest,” though it did not provide any information on the role the vehicle or its occupants played in the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Asheia Goode, the mother of Jonvonte Goode, released a photo of her son to CrimeStoppers in...
Asheia Goode, the mother of Jonvonte Goode, released a photo of her son to CrimeStoppers in hopes that it will help to collect information about his January 2020 homicide.((Source: CrimeStoppers))

