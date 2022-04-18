Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Rise in ‘at-home’ COVID tests could skew case counts, experts say

A Rise in at-home testing could mean experts are undercounting COVID-19 cases even more than...
A Rise in at-home testing could mean experts are undercounting COVID-19 cases even more than before.(STRINGR)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s a lot easier these days to get “at-home” COVID-19 tests, but many of those test results are not being reported, leading to a drastic undercount of cases.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates only 7% of positive COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are now being detected.

That would mean case rates are actually more than 14 times higher than officially reported.

While cases have been undercounted throughout the pandemic in some states, including Ohio and New York, no longer use positivity rates in the fight against COVID.

The CDC is now emphasizing hospitalization rates over case counts.

To get a more reliable count of COVID-19 cases, the National Institute of Health is now working with laboratories to help streamline easier ways to report test results.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a double shooting in Gibbs Village Monday...
Arrest made after deadly Montgomery double shooting
Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery...
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotics exposure
Angela Davis is charged with first-degree arson in connection to a structure fire on April 16,...
Woman admits starting Montgomery apartment fire, investigators say
The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery...
VIDEO: Suspect sought in Montgomery gas station robbery

Latest News

Police rescued a mother and her children from a burning apartment building.
VIDEO: Indiana officers rescue mother, children from burning apartment building
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
While the day has arrived to pay your federal taxes, Alabama has an automatic six-month...
New tax relief laws help Alabamians save money
Multiple Montgomery police officers on the scene of a double shooting in Gibbs Village Monday...
Arrest made after deadly Montgomery double shooting