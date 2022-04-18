Advertise
Tuskegee’s Lady K aims for Top 14 spot on ‘American Idol’

Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. She'll soon find out Monday if she got enough votes to make it to the show's Top 14 finalists.(Eric McCandless | Source: ABC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD (WSFA) - She sang her way into the judges’ hearts when she stepped onto the stage in her “American Idol” audition back in early March.

Now, Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia, 25, is hoping she’s dazzled viewers enough that their votes will propel her beyond the contest’s Top 24 contestants into the Top 14.

Lady K put out final reminders on social media early Monday for her fans to dial up her chances. The voting has since closed, but was it enough? She’ll find out when she performs live during Monday night’s episode.

You can watch the episode to find out, alongside Lady K, if she’ll advance. It airs on ABC starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

