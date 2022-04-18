Tuskegee’s Lady K aims for Top 14 spot on ‘American Idol’

HOLLYWOOD (WSFA) - She sang her way into the judges’ hearts when she stepped onto the stage in her “American Idol” audition back in early March.

Now, Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia, 25, is hoping she’s dazzled viewers enough that their votes will propel her beyond the contest’s Top 24 contestants into the Top 14.

Lady K put out final reminders on social media early Monday for her fans to dial up her chances. The voting has since closed, but was it enough? She’ll find out when she performs live during Monday night’s episode.

You can watch the episode to find out, alongside Lady K, if she’ll advance. It airs on ABC starting at 7 p.m.

