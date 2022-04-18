Advertise
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in threat against Dothan Preparatory Academy

The unspecified threat circulated on social media over Easter weekend. “This will not be tolerated.”
Honors classes will be reinstated after parents complain
Honors classes will be reinstated after parents complain(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
UPDATE (4:45am MONDAY): An arrest has been made after a threat was made against Dothan Preparatory Academy on social media.

Dothan Police say they launched an investigation after the posts were made on Sunday, April 17th, 2022.

The source of the threat was identified as coming from a social media account belonging to a juvenile student from Dothan Preparatory Academy.

They have since been charged with terrorist threats.

Because of the suspect’s age, no other information is currently available.

ORIGINAL STORY FROM SUNDAY:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police are investigating a social media threat involving Dothan Preparatory Academy, per a Dothan City Schools statement.

DCS said it contacted police on Sunday, acting out of an abundance of caution and intent on determining the origin of the unspecified threats.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we will continue to be vigilant,” the statement said.

Police on March 1 charged two students with making a bomb threat against the public school where 7th and 8th graders attend.

DCS on Sunday asked parents to speak to their children about the seriousness making such threats.

“We will not tolerate threats of any nature, especially when they continually disrupt the school day and result in countless hours of work to determine their validity and secure the safety of students and staff,” per the statement.

