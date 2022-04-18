Advertise
VIDEO: Suspect sought in Montgomery gas station robbery

The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery...
The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.((Source: WSFA 12 News via Anis Hoque))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, the robbery happened Saturday around 11:45 p.m. in the 6000 of Wares Ferry Road. Officers were told that an unknown suspect came into the store, pulled out a gun, and then demanded property before fleeing.

Anis Hoque, the owner of the store, Quick Serve, reached out to WSFA 12 News about the armed robbery. Hoque shared surveillance videos showing the suspect coming into the store and propping the door open before pulling out a gun.

The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

Hoque said he wanted to share the videos with the community in hopes someone could identify the suspect. He is willing to offer a $1,000 reward for the suspect’s arrest.

If you have any information about the robbery, please call the police or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

