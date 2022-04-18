Wares Ferry Elementary School teacher followed in her mother’s footsteps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At Wares Ferry Elementary School, the kindergarten students start their day off in song and their teacher Shanqua Carr leads the way.

Carr’s been teaching kindergartners for 17 years and says that she learned from the best.

“My mother was a kindergarten teacher and I saw her passion and joy for it, so that made me want to do the same thing,” Carr said.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, she majored in Early Childhood Education in college and then, went to work in the classroom. Carr said she finds joy in watching her students transform right before her eyes.

“I don’t do this for the paycheck, I just truly enjoy watching them blossom and grow,” Carr said. “When they come in and they’re an empty slate and then at the end of the year, I get to see them reading, writing, being successful, being self-confident, and knowing that they got the foundation here in kindergarten.”

Helping them build that foundation is Carr.

“I’m a hands-on teacher,” she said, “I’m up with them, walking, talking, helping them write,” she said.

When she found out she was nominated for the Class Act award, she said she was shocked.

“This was a wonderful surprised and I’m thrilled,” Carr added.

Congrats Shanqua Carr, you’re this week’s Class Act!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.