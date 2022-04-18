Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Wares Ferry Elementary School teacher followed in her mother’s footsteps

This week's Class Act followed in her mother's footsteps.
This week's Class Act followed in her mother's footsteps.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At Wares Ferry Elementary School, the kindergarten students start their day off in song and their teacher Shanqua Carr leads the way.

Carr’s been teaching kindergartners for 17 years and says that she learned from the best.

“My mother was a kindergarten teacher and I saw her passion and joy for it, so that made me want to do the same thing,” Carr said.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, she majored in Early Childhood Education in college and then, went to work in the classroom. Carr said she finds joy in watching her students transform right before her eyes.

“I don’t do this for the paycheck, I just truly enjoy watching them blossom and grow,” Carr said. “When they come in and they’re an empty slate and then at the end of the year, I get to see them reading, writing, being successful, being self-confident, and knowing that they got the foundation here in kindergarten.”

Helping them build that foundation is Carr.

“I’m a hands-on teacher,” she said, “I’m up with them, walking, talking, helping them write,” she said.

When she found out she was nominated for the Class Act award, she said she was shocked.

“This was a wonderful surprised and I’m thrilled,” Carr added.

Congrats Shanqua Carr, you’re this week’s Class Act!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery...
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said an on-duty deputy was hospitalized after being...
MCSO: Deputy hospitalized following narcotics exposure
Angela Davis is charged with first-degree arson in connection to a structure fire on April 16,...
Woman admits starting Montgomery apartment fire, investigators say
Seven arrests made in Chilton County human trafficking bust
Montgomery Fire/Rescue sent media reports of five structure fires over Easter weekend.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue reports at least 5 structure fires over Easter weekend

Latest News

This week supporters of Booker T. Washington Magnet School for the Visual and Performing Arts...
New BTW magnet campus expected to open this fall
Pike Road students discuss the upcoming robotics world championship
Pike Road Schools students give sneak peek at robotics competition
.
Pike Road Schools robotics teams prepare for world championship
Pike Road Schools robotics teams are preparing for the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship...
Pike Road Robotics teams prepare for World Championship