Auburn announces $3M expansion project for incubator, training center

The new facility will create space for collaboration and training between technology providers, industries, and industries and academia.(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city officials have announced $3 million in federal funding that will benefit the expansion of the Auburn Center for Developing Industries (ACDI).

Congressman Mike Rogers requested the funding and Congress approved it last month as a part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

“It is critical that Alabama businesses have all the tools they need to thrive,” Rogers said. “I am honored to continue my fight to create more job opportunities across Alabama’s Third Congressional District.”

ACDI equips startups with incubator space and houses the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center. The facility also works with Auburn University’s Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems.

Officials say this funding will help expand the center’s training capabilities by adding classroom training and conference room spaced called the ACDI Business Center.

“This new addition will help strengthen and equip Auburn’s workforce, allowing Auburn to better compete in the global market,” Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said. “This greatly needed expansion will give us another tool to prepare our industries for technological changes and will help us recruit value-added, technology-based industries to our community going forward.”

City leaders say the center will also serve as an educational tool to teach students about advanced manufacturing and provide pre-graduation job training.

The new facility will create space for collaboration and training between technology providers, industries, and industries and academia, according to the City of Auburn.

ACDI is a joint partnership between the City of Auburn and its Industrial Development Board; it provides space and programming to work with Auburn University, the Alabama Technology Network, Alabama Industrial Development Training and Southern Union State Community College.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

