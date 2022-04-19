Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama A&M welcomes new men’s basketball head coach

Alabama A&M welcomes Otis Hughley Jr. as new men's head coach
Alabama A&M welcomes Otis Hughley Jr. as new men's head coach(Georgia Chambers)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs introduced Otis Hughley Jr. to the Bulldog community as the 10th head coach in program history.

Hughley began his college basketball career as the head men’s and women’s coach at Wallace State Community College - Selma from 1993-97, posting a 135-46 record. Later on, the Livingston College, now West Alabama, graduate returned to Alabama to be the head coach at LeFlore High School in Mobile. During his years there, he led his team to the 6A state championship title in 2007 and most notably helped develop 12-year NBA veteran DeMarcus Cousins.

He spent time working with the NBA, following Cousins to the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach in 2010-09 and spent a total of six years in the league in various roles. Hughley even gained international coaching experience as the head coach of the Nigerian Women’s National Team. Experience aside, he’s looking forward to starting fresh with the Bulldogs and plants to start by gaining their trust as a coach.

“How can two walk together lest they agree? I don’t think you draw up instructions, directions or strategy unless you understand what you’re working with. And when we uncover that, unearth who they really are, and I help them understand who I am, we’ll come up with a consensus. I think if a kid is on the same page with a coach with who he really is, he’ll be more engaged,” Hughley said.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Hughley earned his Bachelor of Science and Business Administration with a Computer Information Systems emphasis at Livingston. He and his wife Valerie are the parents of four children - Jeremiah, Trinitee, Heavyn and Joshua.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Kimberly Baker, 32, Alexia Shepherd, 18, and Donnell George, 24, are each charged with...
3 charged, 4th sought after man injured in Montgomery armed robbery
The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery...
VIDEO: Suspect sought in Montgomery gas station robbery
Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery...
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested
James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots father during argument at Lee County home

Latest News

Kevin Turner Golf Tournament is next month
Kevin Turner Golf Tournament is next month
Montgomery Catholic, Pike Road play in state tennis tournament
Montgomery Catholic, Pike Road play in state tennis tournament
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter...
In letter to feds, NFL’s Washington team denies financial impropriety