Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

East Alabama Health relaxes visitor rules amid low COVID cases

(Source: East Alabama Health)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health is relaxing its visitation policy amid declining coronavirus cases.

Monday, the organization moved to level green, citing the transmission of COVID-19 at its lowest level locally since the start of the pandemic.

This change applies to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, EAMC-Lanier in Valley, and all other facilities under the East Alabama Health umbrella.

“We’re excited to be at the green level after more than two years in red or yellow,” said John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesperson. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation throughout the pandemic, and ask for that continued cooperation as we move to this new phase. It’s also important to understand that if COVID transmission levels increase and sustain for a period of time, these changes may have to be reversed to help decrease the risk of transmission within EAH facilities.”

Officials say visitation at this level allows for more visitors, but there are still guidelines that must be followed. To view a graph of the organization’s visitation levels, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Kimberly Baker, 32, Alexia Shepherd, 18, and Donnell George, 24, are each charged with...
3 charged, 4th sought after man injured in Montgomery armed robbery
The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery...
VIDEO: Suspect sought in Montgomery gas station robbery
Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery...
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested
James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots father during argument at Lee County home

Latest News

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate, but your local...
What mask mandate change means for your commute or vacation
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Bipartisan group of federal lawmakers advocate for more VA health professionals in rural areas
Bipartisan group of federal lawmakers advocate for more VA health professionals in rural areas
Philadelphia is becoming the first major U.S. city to reinstate its mask requirement for indoor...
Some mask mandates extended as COVID fears linger