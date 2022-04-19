Advertise
Enterprise police confirm missing man found deceased

A missing persons alert for Richard Galligan has been canceled, according to the Enterprise...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department canceled a missing persons alert for a man who hadn’t been seen in several days after learning from Mississippi officials that he’d been found deceased.

Enterprise police issued the alert Tuesday morning for Richard Bradley Galligan, 27, who had left Canton, Mississippi, on Thursday en route to Alabama.

The alert was canceled after the Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi notified Enterprise police that Galligan had been found deceased.

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers are with the family,” the Enterprise Police Department said.

No details on the man’s cause of death were released.

