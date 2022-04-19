Advertise
Enterprise police searching for man missing since Thursday

Richard Galligan left Canton, Mississippi on April 14 en route to Alabama. He has not been seen...
Richard Galligan left Canton, Mississippi on April 14 en route to Alabama. He has not been seen since, according to the Enterprise Police Department.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man who hasn’t been seen in several days.

Police say Richard Bradley Galligan, 27, left Canton, Mississippi, on Thursday and was supposed to be traveling to Alabama. He never arrived at his destination.

Bradley may be travelling in a white Chevrolet Silverado with Alabama tag # 19A0N17.

Galligan is 5′5″ and approximately 150 lbs. He has sandy hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Bradley or the vehicle is asked to call Enterprise police at 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

