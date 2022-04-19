Enterprise police searching for man missing since Thursday

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man who hasn’t been seen in several days.

Police say Richard Bradley Galligan, 27, left Canton, Mississippi, on Thursday and was supposed to be traveling to Alabama. He never arrived at his destination.

Bradley may be travelling in a white Chevrolet Silverado with Alabama tag # 19A0N17.

Galligan is 5′5″ and approximately 150 lbs. He has sandy hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Bradley or the vehicle is asked to call Enterprise police at 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.