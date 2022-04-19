Entirely dry, but temps are about to change

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dry weather will march on all week long. We don’t have a single drop of rain in the forecast until Monday at the earliest. Truly, the next legitimate chance of wet weather won’t arrive until next Tuesday.

Total rain thru the end of the day Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s a well-deserved stretch after the last six weeks of active weather we’ve experienced. Just to give you an idea of how busy 2022 has been, let this sink in:

Alabama is in first place in the United States for total number of Tornado Warnings issued so far this year, and in second place behind only Arkansas for number of Tornado Watches.

So yes, we are all happy to see a dominant area of high pressure and quiet weather.

Temperatures are on their way up. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will be mostly sunny just about each day. The only exception will be tomorrow, which will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies. That doesn’t mean rain or dreary conditions, just more clouds than sun.

Outside of tomorrow it’s going to be very bright and increasingly warm each afternoon. Temperatures will be cool today and tonight in the upper 60s and lower 40s respectively, but things change quickly beginning tomorrow afternoon.

Rain chances return early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

We’ll head up into the middle 70s tomorrow before rising into the 80s by Thursday. It won’t be record-breaking warmth, but we’re likely to see temps soar into the middle and upper 80s this weekend into early next week!

Other than the clouds tomorrow, there really aren’t any negatives to the forecast. No rain, no storms, no brutal cold, no intense heat, no overly windy weather, no major fog...just a nice and quiet period of late April weather.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.