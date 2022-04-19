Graphite processing plant breaks ground in Coosa County

KELLYTON, Ala. (WSFA) - A new plant that will process graphite, which is critical for electric vehicle batteries, broke ground in Coosa County Tuesday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, along with other state and local leaders, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the plant, which is owned by Alabama Graphite Products, LLC, a subsidiary of Westwater Resources, Inc.

The plant is being built in the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park in Kellyton, near Alexander City. It will process raw graphite into refined, battery-grade graphite, which is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, as well as a conductivity enhancer for all types of batteries, including the common lead-acid batteries in traditional vehicles.

Alabama will be home to the nation’s first natural-grade graphite processor, the company’s CEO said when he and Ivey first announced the plant in June.

An initial investment of $80 million or more will be spent to build the plant. A second phase of the project will push the total investment to $124 million.

It is expected to create around 100 jobs the Tallapoosa and Coosa county areas that pay an average of $21.15 per hour.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.