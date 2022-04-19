Monday homicide suspect also connected to 2017 shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect charged in Monday’s deadly double shooting in Montgomery is no stranger to the criminal justice system, court records indicate.

Samuel Williams, 41, is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle following Monday’s incident, which started in Gibb’s Village on Westview Drive. Williams was arrested a short time afterward.

Court records show a motion was subsequently filed to revoke Williams’ bond from a previous shooting incident. In that case, Williams was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury for attempted murder in an October 2017 shooting.

According to court documents relating to the 2017 incident, Williams spent time under the care of the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority. Under a conditional release, he was barred from any further criminal activity, including possessing a firearm.

Montgomery police said Charles Griggs, 38, of Montgomery, was killed in Monday’s incident.

An arrest affidavit indicates Williams also chased another victim inside a store on nearby Air Base Boulevard, where he shot at him multiple times. That victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Williams is also accused of firing multiple times into an occupied vehicle, which the Montgomery County Engineering Department owns.

Williams was taken into custody on Air Base Boulevard and transferred to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he’s being held on bail totaling $1.65 million.

