Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Monday homicide suspect also connected to 2017 shooting

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting in Montgomery on April 18, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect charged in Monday’s deadly double shooting in Montgomery is no stranger to the criminal justice system, court records indicate.

Samuel Williams, 41, is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle following Monday’s incident, which started in Gibb’s Village on Westview Drive. Williams was arrested a short time afterward.

Court records show a motion was subsequently filed to revoke Williams’ bond from a previous shooting incident. In that case, Williams was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury for attempted murder in an October 2017 shooting.

According to court documents relating to the 2017 incident, Williams spent time under the care of the Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority. Under a conditional release, he was barred from any further criminal activity, including possessing a firearm.

Montgomery police said Charles Griggs, 38, of Montgomery, was killed in Monday’s incident.

An arrest affidavit indicates Williams also chased another victim inside a store on nearby Air Base Boulevard, where he shot at him multiple times. That victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Williams is also accused of firing multiple times into an occupied vehicle, which the Montgomery County Engineering Department owns.

Williams was taken into custody on Air Base Boulevard and transferred to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he’s being held on bail totaling $1.65 million.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Kimberly Baker, 32, Alexia Shepherd, 18, and Donnell George, 24, are each charged with...
3 charged, 4th sought after man injured in Montgomery armed robbery
The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery...
VIDEO: Suspect sought in Montgomery gas station robbery
Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery...
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested
James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots father during argument at Lee County home

Latest News

Possible tornado in Mackenzie, Alabama
2022 so far: Alabama has had more tornado warnings than any other state
2 arrested in University of Alabama campus robberies
A missing persons alert for Richard Galligan has been canceled, according to the Enterprise...
Enterprise police search for man missing canceled
Sunny skies and cool temperatures today.
Entirely dry, but temps are about to change