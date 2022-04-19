Montgomery probate office now processing passport applications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Probate office is offering a new service. It’s partnering directly with the U.S. Department of State to assist customers with processing passport applications.

Residents can now apply for a U.S. passport at the probate court east office, located at 5449 Atlanta Highway, the probate court south office, at 3425 McGehee Road or the probate court’s west office at3075 Mobile Highway.

“We are thrilled to offer this new convenient service for hardworking families across Montgomery County,” said Probate Judge J C Love. “Making services more accessible to and efficient for residents has always been our mission, and this latest announcement continues our work to empower residents to handle more of their necessary business in one location.”

The Passport Acceptance Facility Center’s operating hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Schedule an appointment at montgomeryprobatecourtal.gov. That website also has a list of what to bring for your application, fees, and answers to frequently asked questions.

For more information regarding U.S. passports, visit the U.S. Department of State’s website at www.state.gov.

