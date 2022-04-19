Prattville PD: Teen says he was shot leaving work

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday night.

Police say the victim told them he was walking out of his place of work in the 2500 block of Cobbs Ford Road around 8 p.m. when he said he heard what sounded like a gunshot and ran to his girlfriend’s car. Once in the car, the victim said he realized he had been shot in the shoulder, according to police.

His girlfriend took him to Prattville Baptist Hospital, where police were called. The teen’s condition was not released.

The case remains under investigation, and no arrest has been made.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act and the victim was targeted, although police provided no details as to why.

