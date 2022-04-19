Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-85 northbound in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are blocked along a stretch of roadway in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle has forced the closure near the 46 mile marker. That’s between the Wire Road exit (exit 42) and the first Auburn exit (exit 50).

Details about the crash, which happened just before 1:30 p.m., were limited. There’s no information available on injuries.

State troopers say the road will remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time and are asking commuters to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

