Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-85 northbound in Macon County

Traffic on I-85 northbound is backed up for several miles in Macon County following a crash...
Traffic on I-85 northbound is backed up for several miles in Macon County following a crash near mile marker 46. ALEA says the crash involves a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 are blocked along a stretch of roadway in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle has forced the closure near the 46 mile marker. That’s between the Wire Road exit (exit 42) and the first Auburn exit (exit 50).

Details about the crash, which happened just before 1:30 p.m., were limited. There’s no information available on injuries.

State troopers say the road will remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time and are asking commuters to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Kimberly Baker, 32, Alexia Shepherd, 18, and Donnell George, 24, are each charged with...
3 charged, 4th sought after man injured in Montgomery armed robbery
The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery...
VIDEO: Suspect sought in Montgomery gas station robbery
Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery...
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested
James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots father during argument at Lee County home

Latest News

Delays continue on Interstate 85 southbound after a crash near Chantilly Parkway.
I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway clear after crash
Traffic is moving again on Interstate 85 in east Montgomery.
Wreck on I-85 in east Montgomery cleared
A wreck on Interstate 85 southbound in Montgomery has been cleared.
Traffic jam on I-85 SB in Montgomery cleared
A crash involving an overturned truck has been cleared on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika.
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika