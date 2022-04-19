Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Woman runs out of gas, charged after police find 229 pounds of marijuana in car

Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.(Action News 5/MPD)
By WMC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman is facing drug charges after police found her vehicle unattended Sunday with hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside.

According to Memphis Police Department, Catherine Mardesich, 54, abandoned a Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 55 in a lane of traffic due to the vehicle running out of gas.

Officers responded to the area after getting reports that someone struck the vehicle.

While officers were on the scene, Mardesich returned to the vehicle. Police told her the car was going to be inventoried and towed. That’s when officers say she told them they could not go inside the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered 229 pounds of marijuana in multiple boxes and a duffel bag; there was also a large sum of money inside the vehicle, according to police.

Mardesich is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Kimberly Baker, 32, Alexia Shepherd, 18, and Donnell George, 24, are each charged with...
3 charged, 4th sought after man injured in Montgomery armed robbery
The owner of a Montgomery gas station is offering a reward for the arrest of an armed robbery...
VIDEO: Suspect sought in Montgomery gas station robbery
Joshua Pattillo faces drug charges following a traffic stop on April 16, 2022. A Montgomery...
Montgomery County deputy out of hospital; drug suspect arrested
James Matthew Worthy is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Sheriff: Man fatally shoots father during argument at Lee County home

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden to talk infrastructure during New Hampshire visit
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer
FILE - Brenda Mallory, the Biden administration's nominee for Chair of the Council on...
Biden administration finalizes rule restoring environmental review of big infrastructure projects
A new graphite processing plant broke ground in Coosa County Tuesday.
Graphite processing plant breaks ground in Coosa County