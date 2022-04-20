Advertise
Alabama A&M Marching Band will March in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Marching Maroon and White will be marching in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The Marching Maroon and White will be marching in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.(Alabama A&M)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama A&M Marching Band announced Wednesday that it will be marching in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Band director, Carlton Wright worked secretly with Macy’s Parade officials and school officials to make the announcement a surprise for all members of the marching band along with students and staff of the school.

The Marching Maroon and White were one of the hundreds of bands to have applied to participate and ultimately one of just nine selected for the 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade started in 1924 and has taken place all but four years since then (1942-1944 and 2020), the 2023 parade will be the 97th edition of the annual tradition.

