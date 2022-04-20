Advertise
ASU renames building after civil rights leader Jo Ann Robinson

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University honored one of the nation’s most important civil rights icons.

On Tuesday, the curtain was lifted on Jo Ann Robinson Hall. Hundreds gathered during a special dedication celebration on the campus of Alabama State University.

The board of trustees voted last year to rename ASU’s oldest residence hall and most recognized buildings after Robinson. The change was made after research was done to identify campus buildings that bore the names of leaders of racist organizations.

“I’m deeply moved by the significance of their vote, and the impact of this day. Professor Robinson was one of the unsung heroes, or sheroes, of the civil rights movement. But today we are here to sing her praise, and to let the world know that Jo Ann Robinson’s name deserves to be honored along with others, other icons with which we are all familiar, many of whom, like Professor Robinson, held significant ties to this great university,” said ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr.

Robinson was a professor at ASU who played a pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott.

Alabama State University honored one of the nation’s most important civil rights icons. Tuesday the curtain was lifted on Jo Ann Robinson Hall.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

“So when Rosa Parks was arrested on December 1, 1955, Professor Robinson and two of her ASU students duplicated 52,000 leaflets and began to distribute them throughout the city of Montgomery. In response, Montgomery’s Black population demonstrated almost universal support for the boycott. Robinson will continue her activism during the year on boycott,” said university archivist Howard Robinson.

World-renowned civil rights attorney Fred Gray served as the dedication speaker and took the opportunity to honor his close friend and fellow activist.

“Little did many know that much activities that impact on the civil rights movement in Alabama occurred at Jo Ann Robinson’s house,” said Gray.

“I knew Joanne was committed to ending segregation,” he said.

Gray charged those who attended the dedication ceremony to follow Robinson’s lead.

“May we all be committed to achieve all that remains undone, including the elimination of racism and inequality,” said Gray.

Robinson would’ve celebrated her 110th birthday this Sunday.

