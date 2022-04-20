Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘Barrel of Blues’ fundraiser supports Child Protect

Barrel of Blues fundraising event from 2021
Barrel of Blues fundraising event from 2021((Source: Child Protect Facebook page))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Child Protect’s biggest fundraiser of the year to support its work in child abuse cases is Wednesday.

Barrel of Blues is the signature fundraising event for Child Protect. The event will feature bourbon and whiskey tasting, hors d’oeuvres, a coffee bar, a cigar lounge, music by Mac Arnold & A Plate Full of Blues, along with rare raffle items.

Child Protect serves children in Autauga, Elmore, and Montgomery counties, assisting law enforcement and the Department of Human Resources to provide forensic interviews, advocacy, and counseling for children when allegations of abuse. It offers a non-threatening environment for child abuse victims, where they can share their stories one time, in one place, and the information is shared with multiple agencies.

Barrel of Blues is an important event to support this work.

Barrel of Blues will be held on April 20th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 1616 House at 1616 S. Perry Street in Montgomery. Tickets can be purchased at this website.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery double shooting
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live, Louisiana police say
Samuel Williams is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a double shooting...
Monday homicide suspect also connected to 2017 shooting
A missing persons alert for Richard Galligan has been canceled, according to the Enterprise...
Enterprise police confirm missing man found deceased
Prattville police say a 17-year-old reported that he was shot while leaving work on April 18,...
Prattville PD: Teen says he was shot leaving work

Latest News

West Alabama hospital gets money for upgrades and new equipment
Conditions are great for getting the car washed this week.
Turning much warmer
Latest forecast and updated rain chances
Latest forecast and updated rain chances
First Alert 12
First Alert: Cool again tonight, then much warmer!