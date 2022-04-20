‘Barrel of Blues’ fundraiser supports Child Protect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Child Protect’s biggest fundraiser of the year to support its work in child abuse cases is Wednesday.

Barrel of Blues is the signature fundraising event for Child Protect. The event will feature bourbon and whiskey tasting, hors d’oeuvres, a coffee bar, a cigar lounge, music by Mac Arnold & A Plate Full of Blues, along with rare raffle items.

Child Protect serves children in Autauga, Elmore, and Montgomery counties, assisting law enforcement and the Department of Human Resources to provide forensic interviews, advocacy, and counseling for children when allegations of abuse. It offers a non-threatening environment for child abuse victims, where they can share their stories one time, in one place, and the information is shared with multiple agencies.

Barrel of Blues is an important event to support this work.

Barrel of Blues will be held on April 20th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 1616 House at 1616 S. Perry Street in Montgomery. Tickets can be purchased at this website.

